Khloe Kardashian ‘Freaking Out’ As Tristan Thompson Preps For NBA Season: Fears They ‘Won’t Last’

The new NBA season is set to begin but what does that mean for Khloe Kardashian’s relationship with her baby daddy Tristan Thompson?

The new NBA season kicks off on Oct. 16 and that means Tristan Thompson, 27, will be on the road a lot with his team the Cleveland Cavaliers. Of course, after he was caught canoodling with a few groupies while his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian was pregnant with their now 5-month-old daughter True, all eyes are on the Canadian to see if he’s going to be on his best behavior. And that includes – according to a Kardashian insider – 34-year-old Khloe. A source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the reality TV star is nervous about how the traveling will affect their romance.

The person claims, “Khloe is freaking out over the upcoming NBA season. She fears the worst for her relationship with Tristan while hoping for the best. She is doing everything she can to prepare herself for Tristan being away for long stretches of time but nothing is going to make it easy.” The insider adds, “Khloe is praying that this season Tristan remains focused on playing on the court, not off. Khloe was devastated once before and does not want to be made a fool off by forgiving her man and taking him back. Khloe has no idea if they will last and their relationship simply cannot survive another cheating scandal. Khloe feels like the stakes are high and everything is riding on Tristan behaving himself while on the road this season.”

As we all know Tristan doesn’t even have to be on the road to be accused of cheating. In the early hours of Sept. 20 the paparazzi shot video and photos of him leaving a Hollywood club after being on a boys’ night out without Khloe. A couple of young ladies happened to exit the venue after him, not with his group, leaving in a separate vehicle. But that didn’t stop the rumor mill from spinning and both Khloe and Tristan were savaged by fans online – him for partying without her and her for sticking by him. One fan tweeted, “Tristan Thompson doesn’t care about getting caught cheating because he knows Khloe’s going to take him back anways [sic] Sis, at least PRETEND like you gonna leave him.”

But, as we reported on Sept. 26, an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Khloe believes her boyfriend and not the “absolutely ridiculous” rumors. So far, she’s sticking by her man and that’s that.