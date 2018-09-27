Joe & Kendra Duggar ‘Even Closer’ Than Before After Son’s Birth: Their Plans For More Kids Revealed

Kendra gave birth to her first baby on the latest episode of ‘Counting On,’ but when will the new mom start trying for a second? We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details on her and Joe’s parenting plan.

Kendra, 20, and Joe Duggar, 23, started an exciting new chapter when they welcomed their son Garrett David in June, and the Counting On stars are already thinking about when they’ll have another little one, a source close to the couple told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Garrett has also brought Kendra and Joseph even closer, and they both can’t wait to have another baby, although they’ve decided to wait at least another six months before trying again,” the insider said. That timeline makes so much sense, especially since Garrett was a honeymoon baby. We understand why the growing family would want to settle in as a family of three before they try for a fourth member!

The cute couple got married back in September, and they’re already tackling such a major milestone. So how’s it going? “Kendra and Joseph are just crazy in love with Garrett,” the source revealed. “He really is the most perfect little baby ever. He’s so well behaved, he sleeps really soundly at night, feeds really well, and he hardly ever fusses. Kendra didn’t think it was possible to feel this much love. Even simply looking at Garrett sleeping overwhelms her, and she could watch him for hours and hours. Kendra thinks Garrett looks just like Joseph, and her heart bursts each and every time she holds him in her arms.”

We’re so happy to hear they’re loving parenthood, and only wish they’d share more pictures. While sisters Joy-Anna, 20, and Jinger, 24, have been posting photos of their newborns Gideon and Felicity to Instagram nonstop, we can count on one hand every time we’ve had a look at Garrett.