Kendall Jenner Thinks Anwar Hadid Is ‘Sexy As Hell’ — Why He’s Such A ‘Turn On For Her’

Kendall Jenner hates putting labels on relationships, but she’s finding it hard to resist a romance with fellow model Anwar Hadid. We’ve got details on what it is about him that totally turns her on.

Kendall Jenner never stays with one guy for very long, but she sure has been making time for Anwar Hadid, 19. After breaking up with NBA star Ben Simmons, the pair have been hanging out quite a bit over the past month after initially getting caught making out at the CFDA Awards in June. They were partying together in Paris at Fashion Week on Sept. 25 and the next day the 22-year-old model was sporting a hickey on her neck. “Kendall’s having so much fun with Anwar, she’s not putting labels on it but he’s going out of his way to make her feel like a queen and she’s loving it. It’s not just a physical attraction, although she does think he’s sexy as hell, they connect on a lot of levels,” a source close to Kendall tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Anwar is a deep thinker with a lot of passion for helping the world and Kendall appreciates that, it’s a turn on for her. She knows he’s a guy with a lot of integrity and that makes her feel very safe. She can trust him,” our insider adds. It also helps that they run with the same circle, as Anwar’s older sisters Gigi, 23, and Bella, 21, are close friends with Kendall. They’ve even given her romance with their little brother the stamp of approval.

It also helps that Anwar is also a fellow model, so he’s able to keep up with the same fashion schedule as busy Kendall. Their romance has taken them to Paris for the current Fashion Week there. Kendall was spotted partying with Anwar at a PFW Chrome Hearts bash. While they didn’t have a major public make out session like they did at NYC’s Cipriani on Sept. 5, the pair was definitely close. It looks like they saved their affection for after hours cause there’s no other explanation for the love nibble on Kendall’s neck she was sporting the next morning.