10 Times Kendall Jenner Slayed During Milan Fashion Week: Chic Runway Looks & More

Onto the next! But before Kendall walks at Paris Fashion Week, we’ve got to revisit her stunning looks from Milan. Whether she was strutting down the runway or showing off her street style, she was fab 24/7.

It’s Thursday, and you know what that means — it’s time for a throwback! Kendall Jenner, 22, might be in Paris for Fashion Week now, but that doesn’t mean we should leave all of her incredible looks from Milan in the past. She stunned all week long! With appearances on the Versace, Missoni, Fendi, Moschino and Alberta Ferretti catwalks, the model’s schedule was packed. She strutted in everything from oversized sweatshirts to sheer jumpsuits, proving she can make casual look just as great as chic. Kendall did the same on the street as she went to and from castings. She showed up to one all buttoned up in a patterned top and fitted jeans, then was onto the next in a white tank sans bra and a baggy blazer. So versatile!

Seeing Kendall slay both on and off the runway was amazing, especially considering she skipped out on walking NYFW shows this year. While fans were bummed by her absence, her reasoning was so respectable. The reality star suffers from anxiety, but luckily she’s got the full support of her friends — including her rumored S.O. Anwar Hadid, 19. “He found the time to send her all these articles on how to control anxiety naturally with different health foods and supplements,” a source close to Gigi and Bella Hadid‘s brother told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “And he gave her a bunch of his favorite crystals that she can hold when she’s feeling anxious.”

If that’s the case, it seems to be working because Kendall was all over the place at Milan Fashion Week. We can’t wait to see what chic outfits she sports in Paris! She already showed up in a sexy leather LBD at the Chrome Hearts Party. What’s next?