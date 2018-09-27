Kendall Jenner & BFF Bella Hadid Go Braless In Skin-Tight Dresses On Paris Night Out — See Pic

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid looked fabulous when they stepped out completely braless under flattering outfits in Paris on the night of Sept. 26.

Kendall Jenner, 22, and Bella Hadid, 21, caught major attention when they decided to go braless while wearing extremely tight dresses for a night out at the American Embassy in Paris on Sept. 26. The models looked gorgeous for their fun evening as they both held glasses of what appeared to be wine. Kendall flaunted her incredible body in a dark orange shimmery dress as Bella flaunted hers in a similar dark orange-colored silky dress. Kendall opted for an updo while Bella kept her hair down, but the hot duo both wore flattering heels that helped them walk like they were strutting their stuff on a runway.

Kendall and Bella are in Paris for Paris Fashion Week and they seem like they’re having the time of their lives. On Sept. 25, Kendall was spotted hanging out with Bella’s brother Anwar Hadid, 19, who she’s recently been seen with on multiple occasions, and soon after she appeared with a hickey on her neck! We’re not sure if it was from Anwar or not but the close duo made headlines when they were seen making out back on Sept. 5 in New York City so we can’t help but think that they could be Hollywood’s hottest new couple.

Like Kendall, Bella has recently been seen making out with a familiar face. It seems the brunette beauty has reconciled with former boyfriend The Weeknd after they were seen locking lips last month. They first broke up back in 2016, but after the “I Feel It Coming” singer split with Selena Gomez, he turned his attention back to Bella.

These ladies know how to look their best at all times and since they’re involved in the same industry, it seems they have a friendship unlike any other. They know how to appreciate each other as fellow models and have fun as young women in amazing cities. Work it, girls!