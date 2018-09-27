KarJenners’ Sexiest Metallic Looks: See The Sisters Rock Shiny Mini-Dresses, Bikinis & More

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters love themselves a metallic finish on their outfits! Check out their sexiest (and shiniest!) dresses, bikinis, crop tops and more here!

Whether you like it or not, the Kardashian-Jenner women are trendsetters. From neon everything to hip cleavage-baring bathing suits, these ladies know how to start a bandwagon and get everyone else to hop on too. One trend that they’ve been repeatedly rocking for a while involves an eye-catching fabric that really makes these girls shine: metallic outfits!

Seriously, you can find pics of Kylie Jenner in shiny ensembles as far back as her 18th birthday in 2015. Or, as recently as Kourtney Kardashian‘s Instagram post from Sept. 18 that shows her rocking an iridescent mini dress and strappy silver heels.

This trend is so beloved by this famous fam that Kim Kardashian decided to rock it for the most fashionable event of the year. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star arrived at the 2018 Met Gala in a liquid gold Versace dress with cross detailing.

But that wasn’t the first time a KarJenner chose a metallic piece for a major event. When Kendall Jenner turned 21 in 2016, she donned a chainlink dress with a plunging neckline that perfectly paid homage to Paris Hilton‘s iconic 21st birthday look from 2002. Kendall’s custom dress was created by LaBourjoisie and it was covered in $9,000 worth of Swarovski crystals.

Kendall, of course, knew exactly what she was doing with the look. “Paris is a family friend, so like our big sisters we have always admired her fashion sense,” she explained to W Magazine. “At my 21st birthday party, I wore a dress inspired by the one Paris wore in 2002 at her 21st birthday party. She was there to celebrate with me that night and loved my look.” So really, maybe it’s Paris who started this metallic trend and got all of the KarJenners on board.

