Kanye West Slammed For Wearing A MAGA Hat & A Colin Kaepernick Shirt At Same Time — See Pic

Kanye West rocked up to a meeting on Sept. 27 wearing a MAGA baseball cap and a Colin Kaepernick sweatshirt and people are confused and angry. What on earth is going on?

Kanye West has stirred the pot again by wearing a Make America Great Again (MAGA) hat. But, on Sept. 27, when the 41-year-old rapper wore a baseball cap with Donald Trump’s campaign slogan blazoned across the front he decided to pair it with an odd fashion choice – a Colin Kaepernick sweatshirt. Yes, that’s right. Yeezy gave a presentation at the New York office of The Fader magazine wearing a MAGA hat associated with a man who called any NFL player who takes a knee during the National Anthem a “son of a bitch.” And who started that protest of police brutality? Oh yes, Colin Kaepernick. Confused, much? Yep. Even more people were angered by the move.

Photos and video of Kanye’s fashion choice surfaced on social media, including a clip of the father-of-three talking about the “elephant in the room” (his MAGA hat) before he gave a preview of songs from his upcoming album YANDHI. He said, “I wear my hat, right. But it’s my hat. I redesigned it. I changed the brim. I mean, I changed the shape right here and I put positive energy into the hat.”

That explanation didn’t fly with a lot of people who slammed and mocked the rapper for wearing that hat with that sweatshirt. In response to one person calling Kanye an “oxymoron,” another fan tweeted, “He needs to respect himself and the people he works with. How embarrassing.” “Bruh bout to take another L,” someone else tweeted in a separate Twitter exchange. Another outraged fan slammed Kanye by writing, “This kid is lost! He didn’t invent caps so how is he going to redesign it. Is he going to patent his hat? You can’t serve two masters son! You can’t support Trump and Kapernick [sic] so keep it real and put on the MAGA hat that you have in your closet. Come out of the closet Kanye!”

“But it’s my hat, I redesigned it. I changed the brim, I mean I changed the shape right here and I put positive energy into the hat.” @kanyewest at the @thefader offices this morning. 🎥 @Jasonmpeterson pic.twitter.com/uhYZHb7L5U — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) September 27, 2018

He needs to respect himself and the people he works with. How embarrassing. — Susan Beaufort (@trvthfull) September 27, 2018

As for Kanye’s friend Trump, he made it very clear what he thinks about Kaepernick. In a Sept. 4 interview with The Daily Caller, the president revealed that he thought that Nike is sending a “terrible message” by including the former NFL player in their new ad campaign. Wonder what POTUS thinks of the “message” Kanye is trying to send by wearing both a MAGA hat and a Kaepernick shirt?