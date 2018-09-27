Kailyn Lowry Claps Back At Trolls Shaming Son’s Haircut — ‘Don’t Tell Me What To Do’

Will the mom shaming ever stop? Kailyn Lowry was the next celeb to get bashed on social media for a ridiculous reason — but she fired back in the best way possible!

Don’t mess with Kailyn Lowry‘s kids! The 26-year-old Teen Mom star didn’t let a negative Twitter user get away with shaming her son’s haircut — and we love her so much for her epic response! “I don’t tell people to tape your mouth shut cause you’re ignorant,” Kailyn fired back. “Don’t tell me what to do with my children.” The troll had told her to cut 17-month-old Lux‘s hair because “he looks like a girl,” but that’s Kailyn’s decision to make, not anyone else’s! And the last time someone gave her flack for his long locks, she said, “I’ll cut it when he tells me he wants to cut it. But you can mind your own business lil momma.” Amen!

Kailyn’s not the only mom to get shamed for something as simple as a son’s haircut! In fact, Jessa Duggar, 25, recently faced backlash when she gave her son Henry, 1, his very first haircut. Complete with raisin bribes and cartoon time with his brother Spurgeon, 2, the footage of the sweet moment was so adorable! But, as always, some of the Counting On star’s followers had something negative to say about her strategy. “You cannot see ur lines, I’m sure you try to be very safe, but you would fail hair school because it is soooo not safe to cut like that,” someone said. “Also because of the angle of your hand, you would have carpal tunnel in less than a year. We only tell you because we care.”

Jessa responded with a polite explanation of her cutting methods, which couldn’t be more different from Kailyn’s epic response to Twitter trolls. But we respect both and just hope neither momma is letting social media commentary get her down.

I don’t tell people to tape your mouth shut cause you’re ignorant. Don’t tell me what to do with my children. https://t.co/gJERwioE9y — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) September 25, 2018

Kailyn’s got three boys to take care of, and the last thing she needs is unsolicited advice from social media. Not only does she share little Lux with ex Chris Lopez, but she also has Lincoln with Javi Marroquin and Isaac with Jo Rivera.