JWoww’s Husband Roger Mathews Vows To Get His Wife Back After She Files For Divorce: ‘It Ain’t Over’

JWoww’s husband has vowed to win her back after it was revealed that she had filed for divorce. Here’s what he had to say.

JWoww‘s husband Roger Mathews has not only confirmed that she has filed for a divorce, he also revealed that he’s not going to let her go without a fight. In a new Instagram video, Roger told his followers that he appreciated those fans out there who were genuinely concerned. “My wife filed for divorce,” he admitted. “It’s true. I’m just going to keep it simple. I don’t blame her. There’s no cheating or any dumb sh*t, any juicy details. It’s she just grew tired of the repetitive pattern that we fell into. I’m not going to get into any detail, but it was a repetitive pattern and not a good one.”

However, despite her filing, Roger claims he’s going to get her back. “But here’s what’s also true,” he went on to say. “I’m not done fighting. I’m going to win my wife back; I’m going to win her affection back; I’m going to win her love back. I have no intention of being a single dad. We’re in counseling, so there is still hope. It ain’t over until the fat lady sings.” Listen to his full remarks below.

After news of JWoww’s divorce filing, her bestie Snooki took to Instagram to show her support for he friend. After sending out a message to JWoww that said “we are forever,” Snooki put her haters in their place by saying that despite their past arguments, she and JWoww were still as close as ever. “When I see comments talking sh*t about me and Jenni’s friendship, when it’s not true, we hate that, girl. We don’t like that… So cut it out,” she ranted on her Instagram Story.

