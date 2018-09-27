Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s Getting Divorced: ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Files Papers To End Marriage

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley can now party like a single woman on ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ because she’s filed for divorce from husband Roger Mathews. We’ve got the sad details.

It’s no secret that there had been trouble in Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s marriage after she returned to shoot Jersey Shore: Family Vacation for a second season. Now she’s filed for divorce from husband Roger Mathews, 43, after less than three years of marriage. The 32-year-old reportedly filed paperwork on Sept. 12 in Superior Court in Ocean County, NJ to end their union. “The Plaintiff and the Defendant have irreconcilable differences which have caused the breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months which make it appear that the marriage should be dissolved and that there is no prospect of reconciliation,” JWoww’s complaint read according to the Asbury Park Press, which first reported the news. The couple has two kids, 4-year-old daughter, Meilani, and a 2-year-old son, Greyson.

Roger had made waves with several Instagram posts during 2018 suggesting his wide was having some type of mid life crisis. He wrote on Instagram in January that she left him “for a really jacked dude from the club.” In a later post he wrote “Some days it’s a struggle to stay together. Some days she calls me a f**king d**k head (cause I am). Some days the grass looks greener on the other side. We aren’t even close to perfect and I have no intention on pretending that we are.”

JWoww wants the pair to share joint custody of their kids but wants primary residential custody custody of the little ones. Even though she’s reportedly worth north of $3 million, she is requesting child support from truck driver Roger and wants him to continue to provide heath insurance and share healthcare expenses for their kids. Jenni sadly revealed on the Aug. 23 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation 2 that her son has a developmental disability, as he’s still non-verbal at two years old. Most kids that age already have a 50 word vocabulary. She told of how she takes him to therapy three times a week, and how it’s been really exhausting for her emotionally.

JWoww did write a really sweet IG post to her hubby in June. “Happy Father’s Day @rogermathewsnj. I’ve always expected you to be hands on, loving and awesome with our kids… but I never expected you to be this amazing. The second u hear bubby cry upstairs, I swear you bolt up those stairs before I have a chance to blink, just so he doesn’t shed another tear. You kiss all the BooBoo’s, while teaching the kids to become a bit more resilient to the falls…you bust my balls on priories, because you don’t want either of us to blink and miss something amazing. Even though your my pain in the ass, you are loved more than you will ever know,” she wrote next to a series of photos of Roger with their kids.