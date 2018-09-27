‘Grey’s Anatomy’s Kelly McCreary: Maggie Will Get ‘Caught Up’ In Teddy, Owen & Amelia Drama

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 15 has finally arrived! HL talked EXCLUSIVELY with Kelly McCreary about the new season, and she teased that Maggie will be put in an ‘awkward position’ amid some love drama!

Grey’s Anatomy season 15 premieres Sept. 27. Can you believe it’s been 15 years since the show premiered? Our favorite characters have been through so much over the seasons, and season 15 is sure to be all kinds of epic. With season 15, Grey’s Anatomy will be surpassing ER as the longest running medical drama. “It’s an incredibly humbling experience, and it’s also kind of amazing to watch the fans coming back over and over,” Kelly McCreary told HollywoodLife at the 2018 Television Critics Association summer press tour. “They’re getting their hearts broken by us and still coming back. They keep coming back for more. I think the stories and the connections that they feel for these characters, they can relate to the regular characters and the patients that come in.”

Kelly teased that Maggie and Jackson are in a “good place” this season. “There’s a real sweetness to them, and Maggie is coming into her own professionally even more,” Kelly said. “He is going through his own transitions and they’re really there for each other.” However, she’ll be getting involved in some other love drama. But don’t worry, Jackson and Maggie fans. “In the beginning of season 15, Maggie finds herself caught up in other people’s love drama for once,” Kelly revealed. “Gratefully, not her own. She’s kind of in the mix with the Teddy, Owen, Amelia. She finds out some information that puts her in a little bit of an awkward position.”

Season 15 will also introduce two very sexy new doctors, played by Chris Carmack and Alex Landi. Chris will play the new “Ortho God” at Grey Sloan, while Alex will play Dr. Nico Kim, the show’s first gay male surgeon. Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.