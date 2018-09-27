Emilia Clarke Chops Off Her Hair & Has Never Looked Less Like Daenerys: Love Or Loathe Her ‘Brad‘ Cut?

Emilia Clarke cut off her locks & she looks completely different than the Breaker of Chains, Daenerys Targaryen! Check out her cute new look here!

Khaleesi! Emilia Clarke got a haircut that would make any Westerosi lord bend the knee. Taking to Instagram, Emilia had her locks chopped off like Ned Stark’s head, and we love her new look. In addition to the photo, Emilia wrote in the caption, “I’m thinking when Gwyneth and Brad had the same hair cut. @jennychohair : I got ‘chu.” Honestly, her Brad Pitt-like hairstyle is honestly goals. Take a look of her new makeover below!

We reported earlier how Emilia reunited with her former Dothraki husband Jason Momoa back in June. The two joined forces again at the wrap in Belfast along with the rest of the cast, but the two posed for a picture together that stole the show. In a series of pics, Jason was seen holding Emilia. He even captioned those pics on Instagram, writing, “Moon of my life @emilia_clarke every time I leave you my face hurts from smiling to much. I F**king love you forever. Aloha j.”

Emilia also stunned at the 2018 Emmys with a sexy black dress that featured lace and floral detailing. On top of that, the upper half of the dress had gorgeous embroidery, while the bottom half was black tulle. Seriously, while there were many incredible looks that night, Emilia’s stole the show.

