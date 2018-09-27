‘Dark Phoenix’ is going to be all kinds of epic. Sophie Turner debuted the very first trailer for ‘Dark Phoenix’ on ‘The Late Late Show,’ and the ‘Game of Thrones’ star managed to get even more badass.

Sophie Turner, 22, is slaying on TV and on the big screen. The first trailer for the Game of Thrones star’s highly-anticipated Dark Phoenix was revealed on The Late Late Show with James Corden, much to the delight of X-Men fans everywhere. A teaser trailer was released hours before the official trailer was released, giving us just a glimpse of what to expect. It’s got all of our favorite X-Men stars and tells the back story of Sophie’s character Jean Grey, who can manipulate energy and seems to bring to world to the brink of destruction. When Jean utters the line “They’re right to fear me,” believe her!

Following on the tail of its ominous predecessor, Apocalypse, the Dark Phoenix trailer also promises end of the world antics. We get flashes of Jean’s wake of chaos: a decimated town, fire, military response and a conflicted band of mutants! Even Magneto, played by Michael Fassbender, 41, delivers chilling premonition in the final moments of the trailer. “I’ve seen evil, and I’m looking at it now,” he says. All of your favorites are back, including James McAvoy, 39, as Charles Xavier, Jennifer Lawrence, 28, as Mystique, Tye Sheridan, 21, as Cyclops, Nicholas Hoult, 28, as Beast, Evan Peters, 31, as Quicksilver, and more. Jessica Chastain, 41, has joined the cast in an all-new role.

The movie is set to be released on Feb. 14, 2019. Sophie revealed in a Dec. 2017 interview about why she’s excited about the female-centric X-Men movie. “I think there’s such a revolution in superhero movies. I feel like this movie is a revelation because of it being like a drama but the hero is a female and she’s also the villain,” she told EW. “It really is about her relationships with the females in the film, especially Jessica Chastain’s character.”

“It’s really interesting to have those two characters be kind of the two biggest characters in the movie and both be female and so layered and so complex,” she added. Sophie made her first appearance as Jean Grey/Phoenix in the 2016 film X-Men: Apocalypse. With both Dark Phoenix and Game of Thrones season 8 coming out in 2019, we are truly blessed when it comes to Sophie Turner content!