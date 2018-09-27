Corrine Olympios Accuses New ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Of Lying About His Virginity

Corrine Olympios suspects ‘Bachelor,’ Colton Underwood, of being untruthful about his virginity, and also has some advice for the former NFL player.

Former Bachelor contestant, Corrine Olympios, 26, has her doubts about the current Bachelor, Colton Underwood, 26, and they include his claims about being a virgin. She opened up on a Sept. 25, episode of the Domenick Nati Show to say that she felt Colton was not being completely truthful about his squeaky clean status. “I just have some insincere feelings I get from him,” she said. “So, we’ll see how that pans out. I do think that [his virginity] was a lie. I don’t know why, but I just don’t buy it.”

Corrine also admitted she would have preferred Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette runner-up, Blake Horstmann. “I liked Blake a lot. I totally thought it should have been Blake,” she said. “But, you know, I think Colton was a crowd favorite and that’s really what they’re interested in.” Despite her criticism of the current Bachelor, she did share some advice for him. “Don’t let the fame get to your head,” she said. “I don’t like guys that get cocky after that.”

While Colton is standing firm in his claims to be a virgin, he did admit he’s looking forward to getting in the Fantasy Suite, and not just for the possibility of sex. “I’m looking forward to the fantasy suites ‘cause you could do more in the fantasy suites than just have sex,” he said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Sept. 20. “I mean, we could play board games, we could hang out,” he added.

Colton also opened up to Ellen about what he’s looking for in a future Mrs. Underwood. “I need somebody who’s fun, spontaneous, outgoing. Appearance-wise, it’s sort of all across the board, but I need somebody who’s a good person and somebody who could be a good mother.” As for whether or not Colton is indeed a virgin, we’ll just let that play out on the show.