Christine Blasey Ford’s Student Reacts To Her ‘Raw & Honest’ Testimony At Kavanaugh Hearing

One of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s students watched her Senate testimony and tells us she’s so proud of her professor’s courage, eloquence and honesty at the Brett Kavanaugh SCOTUS nomination hearing.

The nation was riveted by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford‘s brave and powerful testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 27, recalling her alleged sexual assault by Supreme Court Nomimee Brett Kavanaugh, 53. She is the first of three woman who have come forward with accusations of sexual misconduct by the jurist when he was in high school or college. A current student of Dr. Blasey Ford tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY of her reaction to her professor & mentor’s testimony today. “I’m so proud of what an incredible job she did. It’s just sickening that this probably won’t amount to anyone dissenting from voting for him. It hurts,” the woman who wishes to remain anonymous says.

The woman is a student of Dr. Blasey Ford’s at Stanford and has known her since 2014. The two are very close as the professor has mentored the pupil for years. “She was incredibly eloquent, raw, and honest. It is an incredible feat for someone to recount their trauma narrative in the context of a safe, therapeutic space. And the fact that Dr. Blasey Ford recounted her worst trauma in front of the entire world, half of whom don’t believe or support her, is a testament to her character and her strength,” she tells us about watching her professor’s testimony.

“Her courage is almost unfathomable, and at the time, I am not at all surprised by her ability to present her academic brilliance and emotional intelligence in the most stressful of situations. In terms of how she is doing, we were informed that she is doing okay,” the student continues.

She reveals how popular the statistics professor is on campus. “Dr. Blasey Ford is undoubtedly one of the most beloved faculty members in our program, and one of the best mentors I have ever had. She won the highest student-voted award last year. The ceremony packed with heartfelt and silly words from all of us who adore and respect her so deeply.”

“She sent a sweet note to my cohort after the reception that naturally included some really clever statistics puns. Always kind, funny, gracious. This woman has more integrity in her pinky finger than most have in their entire body. Everyone who knows her trusts her. Everyone who doesn’t know her should take our word for it. Believe her. Stand with her. Support her. Tomorrow will be incredibly challenging, and at the same time, there is no one better equipped to weather the stormy surf,” the pupil tells us.

The GOP members of the committee are trying to ram through Kavanaugh’s confirmation before the 2018 mid-term elections. They’ve refused to open an investigation into the sexual assault allegations and are expected to vote to favorably recommend his nomination as early as tomorrow, Sept. 28. If Kavanaugh is still confirmed despite three sexual assault allegations against him, at least Dr. Blasey Ford can know she did all she could to share her story.