Danielle Bregoli Shades Nicki Minaj In Profanity-Filled Interview Over Cardi B & Travis Scott Drama

Danielle Bregoli AKA Bhad Bhabie got real honest about her feelings on Nicki Minaj. See the harsh words she had for the rapper in a new interview!

Danielle Bregoli, 15, better known by her stage name Bhad Bhabie, was asked about fellow rapper Nicki Minaj, 35, in an interview with Big Boy’s Neighborhood, and she did NOT hold back. Danielle had some harsh words for Nicki! When the radio host asked Danielle to either hold up an emoji of fire, or poop, in relation to how she feels about Nicki, Danielle opted for the poop. “Nah, I’m done with this game. I grew up listening to Nicki. That was the female rapper I was raised on, right? She is doing way too much. She is way too salty about this whole sh*t,” Danielle said, referencing Nicki’s recent music industry drama.

Danielle didn’t stop there. She also brought up the names of Travis Scott, 26, Kylie Jenner, 21, and Cardi B, 25, all of whom have been feuding with Nicki over the past few months. “When it comes to the Travis sh*t, the Kylie, the Stormi sh*t…when it comes to the Cardi sh*t, WAY too much. Way too f**king much. Like it’s just blown out of proportion,” the rapper added. Damn Danielle, tell us how you really feel!

The rapper also decided to throw some shade at rapper Russ during the interview. “B**ch you made a f**king T-Pain remix. Get the F**k outta here.” she said in a scathing message for the rapper. “He is nobody to be talking bro. He is nobody,” she added. The diss comes after Russ threw some of the music industry’s biggest producers under the bus, blaming them for creating “repetitive” beats. Danielle dished the hate right back!

The former “Cash Me Outside” girl, now signed to Atlantic Records, just released her new mixtape, 15, on Sept. 18. The highly anticipated debut album from the rapper features high-profile guests such as Ty Dolla $ign, YG, Lil Yachty, & more! With A-list features like those, Danielle is kicking her Dr. Phil roots to the curb, and emerging as a serious recording artist. Will fellow female MC Nicki have a clap back for Danielle? We’ll keep you posted!