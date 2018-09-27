Ashley Greene Spills On Her ‘Wild & Freeing’ Nude Honeymoon With Husband

Ashley Greene opened up about her naked post-wedding bliss in an interview published on Sept. 26. Find out why she decided to go au naturel with her hubby, Paul Khoury, in Hawaii!

Ashley Greene, 31, gave the behind-the-scenes scoop of that naked Instagram photo from July 15! The Twilight actress stripped her clothes on a beach in Hawaii, the destination of her honeymoon, to celebrate exchanging vows with Paul Khory, 30, whom she wedded on July 6. Two months later, the actress stopped by the Strong by Zumba event in New York on Sept. 25, where Ashley revealed she wasn’t the only one to flash her bare bum! “I’m a little bit more reserved when it comes to that, so it’s, like, a little bit wild and freeing, and I think, you know, we were just coming off of getting married, so it was fun,” the actress told Us Weekly at Milk Gallery. “[Paul]’s not a nudist, but he’s not afraid of being naked.”

It was definitely a wild move, since skinny dipping is not a legal pastime in Hawaii! But, as a local speaking, there are a few number of beaches where nudity is overlooked. Repeat, few! Ashley even reminisced on the wedding itself, which was hosted in an unlikely venue: the redwood forest of Nestldown, a private retreat near Silicon Valley. The perfect setting, considering Ashley spent years filming The Twilight Saga in wooded areas. And the venue was especially appropriate since Paul, a partner of the bracelet company Lokai, proposed to Ashley during a hike in New Zealand in December of 2016! “I think the most special thing about the wedding was the act that not only Paul and I, but everyone came to just feel the love,” Ashley continued to gush to Us Weekly. “Everyone was just happy and created a beautiful energy, so to me, it’s very special because I knew for the two of us, we would be in our own world, but for everyone else to have had a great experience as well.”

The best moment(s) of Ashley’s wedding? “My dad’s face the first time he saw me and my husband’s face the first time he saw me,” Ashley admitted to the outlet. “So those were really special moments for me.” Too sweet. Read the rest of the interview by clicking on the link above! Now Ashley’s put us in a nostalgic mood. We can’t help but recall how she took our breaths away as she smooched the groom in a mermaid-fit dress by Katie May. Seriously, you must check out Ashley’s wedding picture!

Ashley and Paul had been dating since 2013 before marrying in 2018. Although the ceremony was tucked away among the redwood trees, that didn’t stop big Hollywood names from attending! The guest list included Paul’s good friend Liam Hemsworth, Ashley’s co-star Robert Pattinson, and other celebrities like Zac Efron and Brittany Snow.