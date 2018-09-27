Ariana Grande Begs For ‘One Okay Day’ In Emotional Twitter Rant After Mac Miller’s Death

Ariana Grande’s latest string of tweets show that she’s still reeling from the loss of Mac Miller. Read her emotional pleas with her fans below.

Weeks after Mac Miller‘s shocking and tragic death, Ariana Grande took to Twitter on Sep. 27 to admit to her fans how tired she was and how she just wanted “one okay day.” She asked, “can i pls have one okay day. just one. pls.” On top of tweeting that, she wrote, “i’m so tired pls” and also shared a since-deleted post: “i’m so f**king tired pls.” To a previous tweet she had sent out that urged her fans that “everything will be okay,” Ariana responded, “J f**king K.” She also deleted another dark tweet, where she bluntly wrote, “jus wake me up when I’m supposed to sing or whatever. peace.” However, in the end, she showed her fans gratitude for their support. She wrote,”ty for loving me sm i do not deserve it” and “ily.”

Ariana later replied to a fan account’s tweet apologized to Ariana “if we did something bad,” writing, “ur angels in my life. it’s just been a tough month. i’m trying to get my work done and get back to normal and it’s hard and i’m human and tired. sorry i let u in or worried u. i shouldn’t have tweeted. i kno better.”

We reported earlier how Ariana is taking a breather from the lime light after a tough year. “Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much-needed time to heal and mend. She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding,” her rep told HollywoodLife.com.