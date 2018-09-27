Tweets
Alyssa Milano: Her Facial Reactions During Kavanaugh’s Explosive Testimony Are The Talk Of Twitter

Alyssa Milano fans are used to seeing her on TV. But on Sept. 27 the looks of shock and disgust on her face during the Brett Kavanaugh hearing were a big hit on Twitter.

On Sept. 27 the nation was gripped as Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, 51, and Brett Kavanaugh, 53, testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee as they addressed the professor’s allegations that the judge sexually assaulted her when they were teens. But while many viewers at home were glued to their TV screens, listening to every second of the explosive testimonies, others were paying close attention to actress Alyssa Milano. The 45-year-old former Charmed star and prominent #MeToo campaigner told reporters that she was there to show “solidarity for Dr. Ford,” according to ABC News, but Twitter was more concerned about the dramatic reactions that were written all over her face.

Alyssa watched Judge Kavanaugh – who is President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court Justice nominee – like a hawk as he spoke to senators, in a bid to clear his name. Her hair pulled up into a top knot, at times she looked somber and serious, stern. One person even caught her looking shocked during a particularly tense exchange between Sen. Patrick Leahy and Kavanaugh, as they discussed the judge’s high school friend Mark Judge. Judge – whom Dr. Ford claims was present during the alleged sexual assault – is a recovering alcoholic and author of the memoir, Wasted: Tales of a GenX Drunk. At one point Kavanaugh clapped back at the senator from Vermont, saying, “We can sit here and make fun of some guy who has an addiction… I don’t think that’s really good.” At that point Alyssa’s mouth flew open as she popped her head out to get a better view of the drama. Tweeting the clip, actor Sergio Osuna, wrote, “We’re ALL @Alyssa_Milano right now…”

Another person shared a screen grab and tweeted, “@Alyssa_Milano is not having it…” Yet another person tweeted a shot of Alyssa, and Dr. Ford’s lawyers Debra Katz and Michael R. Bromwich, sitting a few rows behind Kavanaugh’s wife, Ashley. He wrote, “Shade thrown by Dr. Ford’s lawyers and @Alyssa_Milano is gold.”

As for Alyssa she was doing lots of tweeting of her own while she was in the room. She shared a clip of Kavanaugh shouting and interrupting Sen. Dianne Feinstein during another particularly tense exchange. Alyssa shared the clip, tweeting, “I will say this…if a woman were to yell, interrupt and cry while being questioned, people would call her unhinged or say she had a meltdown.” Like her or loathe her the actress was definitely making her presence felt!