Tyler Crispen: 5 Things To Know About Contestant Vying To Win Season 20 of ‘Big Brother’

‘Big Brother’ finalist Tyler Crispen is closer to winning the 20th season of the popular reality series than ever before and he’s set his mind to doing his best. Here are five things you should know about him.

Finalist Tyler Crispen, 23, could be the season 20 winner of CBS’ Big Brother. The contestant has been fighting hard to stay on top in each episode and now that the series is nearing the end of its season, the competition is more serious than ever. Tyler has some strategies that he’s used to help him near the finish line of the show and he’s ready to continue using them to see if he can add his name to the long list of previous contestants who were declared winners over the years. Here are five things you should know about Tyler.

1.) He’s originally from Rossford, Ohio. He spends his time in his current city of Hilton Head, SC and considers his occupation to be a lifeguard. Tyler is known for traveling a lot whenever he gets the chance. He even spent six months traveling all over Australia.

2.) He’s had multiple accidents & incidents throughout his life. He told CBS, that when he was a kid, he fell off of a pool slide and “died…kinda.” He also once fell into a muddy construction hole around 3AM and was stuck in there for 30 minutes. (Eek!) He was also bit in the face by a fish at the Great Barrier Reef.

3.) Tyler’s revealed some of the strategies he uses to stay in the house on the show. He told CBS that he would, “Get in tight with someone opposite of me, divide the house with them on one side and me on the other, get intel from their side from them while making sure they keep me safe by making them feel like I’m keeping them safe.” Pretty sneaky, we’d say!

4.) Before moving into the Big Brother house, Tyler was weary of how others would judge him. He expressed that he thought the other cast members would think he was lying when he was telling the truth and would think he was telling the truth when he was lying. He felt his biggest challenge was definitely going to get others to believe anything he said.

5.) He has favorite cast members from previous seasons of Big Brother for different reasons. The three he named are Victor Arroyos from season 18 for his “resilience,” Zach Rance from season 16 for his hilarity, and Dan Gheesling from season 14 for “being a savage.”