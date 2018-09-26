Julie Swetnick: 5 Things About Woman Accusing Brett Kavanaugh of Being Present at ‘Gang Rape’

Julie Swetnick, who says she knew Brett Kavanaugh when he was a teen, accused him of ‘spiking’ girls’ drinks and claimed he was present at ‘gang’ rapes.

Julie Swetnick, 55, became the third person to call out Brett Kavanaugh, 53, of inappropriate sexual misconduct on Sept. 26. In an affidavit posted online on Sept. 26 by her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, Julie accused President Donald Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court of spiking girls’ drinks in the 1980s. She also says she has a ‘firm recollection’ of seeing Brett waiting his ‘turn’ to have sex with an disoriented girl. Brett, who has denied earlier accusations of any sexual misconduct, has yet to respond and we will update the post when/if he issues a statement on this new round of accusations. In the meantime, here’s the info on Julie and what she’s claiming.

1. She claims she knew Brett back in high school. “I first met Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh in approximately 1980-1981. I was introduced to them at a house party that I attended in the Washington D.C. area,” Julie said in her affidavit. “Following that first introduction, I attended well over ten house parties in the Washington D.C. area during the years 1981-1983 where Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh were present. …On numerous occasions at these parties, I witnessed Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh drink excessively and engage in highly inappropriate conduct, including being overly aggressive with girls and not taking ‘no’ for an answer. This conduct included the fondling and grabbing of girls without the consent.” She also claimed Brett was also verbally abusive towards these women and “pressed” himself up against them in a sexual manner.

2. Julie has accused Brett and Mark of spiking women’s drinks. During the years of 1981-82, I became aware of efforts by Mark Judge, Brett Kavanaugh and others to “spike” the “punch” at house parties I attended with drugs and/or grain alcohol so as to cause girls to lose their inhibitions and their ability to say ‘No.’ ” the affidavit says. “This caused me to make an effort to purposely avoid the ‘punch’ at these parties.”

3. She accused Brett of participating in a “gang” rape. “I also witnessed efforts by Mark Judge, Brett Kavanaugh and others to cause girls to become inebriated and disoriented so they could be ‘gang raped’ in a side room or bedroom by a ‘train’ of numerous boys, “ she wrote in her affidavit. “I have a firm recollection of seeing boys lined up outside rooms at many of these parties waiting for their ‘turn’ with a girl inside the room. These boys included Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh.

4. She claims she was gang raped while Brett was “present.” In the final paragraph of her affidavit, Julie shared a heartbreaking revelation. “In approximately 1982, I became the victim of one of these ‘gang’ or ‘train’ rapes where Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh were present. Shortly after the incident, I shared what had transpired with at least two other people. During the incident, I was incapacitated without my consent and unable to fight off the boys raping me. I believe I was drugged using Quaaludes or something similar placed in what I was drinking.” Note, she didn’t accuse Mark or Brett of raping her, but said that they were present during the alleged incident.

Below is my correspondence to Mr. Davis of moments ago, together with a sworn declaration from my client. We demand an immediate FBI investigation into the allegations. Under no circumstances should Brett Kavanaugh be confirmed absent a full and complete investigation. pic.twitter.com/QHbHBbbfbE — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

5. Julie has worked in the government. Julie has worked in the U.S. Government in the past, including the U.S. Mint and at the Department of Homeland Security. She attended the University of Maryland and Montgomery College after graduating from Gaithersburg High School.