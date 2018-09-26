Jamie Greenberg On Doing Kaley Cuoco’s Bridal Makeup & How To Pick Your Wedding Day Look

Celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg works with a ton of celebs for major red carpet appearances, and she just did Kaley’s wedding day makeup! Here’s how they decided on a look.

Jamie Greenberg is one of our fave celeb makeup artists because she frequently works with some of our top stars like Kaley Cuoco, Elisabeth Moss and Kristen Stewart. She even did Kaley’s wedding makeup for her June 30, 2018 wedding. She told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “Kaley wanted to be a natural, fresh, glowy version of herself. I think it’s important to look like you on your wedding day, and she definitely did.”

Jamie’s advice for brides to be? “For luminesce skin on your wedding day, I recommend using highlighter to achieve this natural glow. And play up your brows. They are a great frame for the face, and they look great in pictures.” Since she’s a celeb makeup artist, she has access to everything. Jamie says, “I like to splurge on skincare, as I find that premium products tend to be more active. Skincare is an important step to any makeup routine, as great skin will create the perfect canvas for application.”

When she’s searching for a deal? “I love shopping Marshalls, because you can pick up some of the most beloved, premium skincare brands at prices that won’t break the bank. In terms of savings, there are so many palettes for eyeshadow, contouring, blush, and lips available at amazing prices at Marshalls that make it easy to experiment with your look, guilt-free.” Thanks for the advice, Jamie!