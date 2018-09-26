Variety To Honor Emma Gonzalez, Tiffany Haddish & More At Power Of Women: Los Angeles

This is so exciting! Variety has announced the empowering honorees for their 2018 Power Of Women: Los Angeles event, and these women are so incredibly deserving!

It has been an amazing year for women, and Variety plans to recognize several of them at the Power Of Women: Los Angeles luncheon on October 12, 2018 at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons. Variety, in partnership with Lifetime, announced their honorees who have made significant impacts in their chosen causes. This year, the honorees include gun reform activist and Parkland shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez, Emmy Award winning actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish, Emmy Award winning actress Regina King, Oscar-winning actress Natalia Portman, Emmy Award-winning writer, producer, actor and creator of Showtime’s The Chi, Lena Waithe. Each honoree will be featured on a special edition cover of Variety and bring light to their philanthropies and humanitarian efforts.

In addition to her hysterical stand-up and feature films, Tiffany Haddish a supporter of The Unusual Suspects Theatre Company, a collaborative mentorship program to help guide and educate underprivileged children through theatre programs. Regina King, who just took home an Emmy Award for her role in Seven Seconds, is being honored for her work with the I Have A Dream Foundation, which supports low-income children through the public education system. “Being an L.A. girl and knowing how hard it is, especially for kids in public schools to make it to college, they are doing all that they can to help kids that are not as privileged get through high school and go on to college,” the actress told ET of her work with the organization.

Emma Gonzalez is a name we will never forget, and she has made sure of it. The 18-year-old has made it her mission to take down gun-supporting politicians and the NRA since Nicholas Cruz shot up her school on Valentine’s Day 2018. She, and her fellow classmates, founded March For Our Lives and took to the streets to demand gun control, and has become a leading figure in the fight for stricter gun laws in the United States. Additionally, Natalie Portman has made a huge difference this year in Hollywood and beyond through her work with the Time’s Up movement. “I think a lot of people are having these reckonings with themselves, of things that we just took for granted as like, this is part of the process,” she told Porter magazine of coming to terms with her own #MeToo story. “I went from thinking, ‘I don’t have a story’ to ‘Oh, wait, I have 100 stories.'” The Black Swan actress also revealed since taking on the Time’s Up movement, she’s made several female friends in Hollywood, that she didn’t have before.

Finally, Lena Waithe has made waves in the industry after taking home the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for her work on Master of None, making history as the first black woman to do so. Lena is an advocate for the LGBTQ community and is an avid supporter of the Trevor Project, a leading non-profit organization supporting LGBTQ lives. “Our youth deserve to know that they weren’t born to be perfect. They were born to be whole,” Lena told a crowd in June, when she was honored with The Trevor Project’s Hero Award. We can’t wait to see these incredible women and female leaders at Variety’s Power of Women: Los Angeles, presented by Lifetime, on Oct. 12!