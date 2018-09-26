Trump Slammed For Attack On 3rd Kavanaugh Accuser’s Story: ‘You Should Be Ashamed’

Donald Trump is calling Brett Kavanaugh’s latest accuser’s claims ‘false’ and is being blasted on Twitter for effectively branding her a liar.

Donald Trump, 72, has come out swinging again in defense of his Supreme Court Justice pick Brett Kavanaugh. Hours after a third woman accused the 53-year-old judge of allegedly drunkenly assaulting girls when they were both in high school, the president took to Twitter to slam her and her lawyer, Michael Avenatti. On Sept. 26 Trump tweeted, “Avenatti is a third rate lawyer who is good at making false accusations, like he did on me and like he is now doing on Judge Brett Kavanaugh. He is just looking for attention and doesn’t want people to look at his past record and relationships – a total low-life!”

Obviously, Trump is furious with Avenatti because the lawyer also represents porn star Stormy Daniels who alleges that she slept with the married former reality star back in 2006. Now the attorney is representing Julie Swetnick who has produced a sworn declaration with serious allegations that as a high school student Kavanaugh was involved in causing “girls to become inebriated and disorientated” so the females could be “gang raped” at parties in 1981 and 1982.

Avenatti responded by firing back at Trump and Republican Senators Chuck Grassley and Lindsey Graham for casting doubt on Swetnick’s account. He tweeted, “@realDonaldTrump @ChuckGrassley @LindseyGrahamSC – Are you three privileged, white men calling my client Julie a liar? How dare you attack a sexual assault victim. She has risked her life to do the right thing. You should be ashamed of yourselves. Your actions are disgraceful.”

And Avenatti was not the only person on Twitter who was outraged by Trump’s comments. One person tweeted, “We don’t expect much from them. They continue to prove that they have no morals.” Another added, “Dude, they have NO shame. We all know that by now.” Others responded directly to Trump’s original tweet. One person challenged the president by writing, “I dare you to answer ANYTHING under oath. Avenatti’s clients (plural) have way more guts, courage and credibility than you.” Yet another furious person tweeted, “Shame on you and all members of the GOP for trying to ram through a vote on Kavanaugh instead of insisting on a full & thorough investigation of the assault allegations. I can only hope there are men of quality and honor left in the GOP who will vote NO on this nominee! #ENOUGH.”