Tristan Thompson Got ‘Touchy-Feely’ & Acted ‘Flirty’ With Another Woman While Partying Without Khloe

Oh no… Tristan Thompson was reportedly spotted getting ‘touchy-feely’ with another woman, five months after he was caught cheating on a pregnant Khloe Kardashian.

Can’t keep his hands to himself! The same evening Tristan Thompson, 27, was spotted leaving a club with two mystery women, a new report claims he was seen getting “touchy-feely” and acting “flirty” with another woman while partying without his baby mama Khloe Kardashian. “Tristan and a girl were chatting and flirting throughout the night. They were very touchy-feely,” an eyewitness at L.A.’s Warwick nightclub told Us Weekly. They added, “He had his hand on her butt.” Yikes. This comes right after it was revealed that Khloe would be returning to Cleveland, Ohio to live with Tristan as he starts his season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Koko relocated to Calabasas to be with her family after giving birth to her baby True in April, and to recover from Tristan’s very public cheating scandal.

Recall, Tristan was photographed leaving a NYC club and entering a hotel with an unidentified woman back in April, and then another video showed the Cavalier center kissing two different women while partying in Washington, DC in October 2017. The news broke just days before Khloe gave birth to True, and everyone has been keeping a close eye on his actions since. The 27-year-old has a track record of infidelity, allegedly cheating on his pregnant ex Jordan Craig with Khloe Kardashian. Now, these new allegations have set back the hard work Khloe and her family have put in to overcome Tristan’s cheating. However, the outlet is reporting that Khloe is standing by her man, through and through. “Khloé believes every word Tristan tells her,” their source said. “They’ll stay together. Everyone is flabbergasted, but her family has learned to keep their opinions quiet.”

Additionally, HollywoodLife.com hears exclusively that Tristan is tired of being accused of cheating on Khloe, with a source saying, “Tristan loves Khloe and their baby, True, but he also loves his time away with his boys to decompress…He has worked hard to rebuild his relationship with Khloe and is tired of the haters questioning his integrity or doubting his actions when he goes out without her.” We’ll just have to wait for subtle shade for Kim and Kourtney to throw at Tristan on social… until then, we’ve reached out to Tristan’s rep for comments on this story.