Tiny Shows Off Insane Cleavage In Sexy Cutout Swimsuit & Jokes She’s T.I.’s ‘Best’ Birthday Gift

T.I. is one lucky guy! The rapper’s wife shared a photo of the revealing swimsuit she wore to celebrate his 38th birthday, and it’s nothing short of super sexy. Check out her look here!

Tiny is giving T.I. one heck of a birthday celebration this year! The two are enjoying a lavish vacation with family and friends to celebrate, and Tiny gave T.I. quite a treat by changing into a sexy one-piece bathing suit to end the big night on Sept. 25. The suit featured side and middle cutouts, leaving little fabric to provide coverage. The Xscape singer’s cleavage was on full display, and she struck a sexy pose in the pool to pose for photos of the look. “When it’s his birthday & you the best gift,” she captioned the pic. Oh snap!

Along with this post, Tiny also uploaded videos and photos of herself WITH her man in the pool and hot tub, and wished him a happy birthday with a very sexy message. “New memories to go along with 18 yrs of old memories!” she wrote. “You already know what’s up with me so I’ll #SayLess Happy 38th birthday to my personal sex symbol Mr. Harris…MajorLove from the ONE & ONLY Mrs. H.” Tiny also posted various videos to her Instagram story of the birthday celebrations, including one in which she referred to T.I. as “my love.”

T.I. and Tiny’s relationship is clearly in a very good place, which certainly was not the case just a few months ago. In June, T.I. posted a shocking message on Instagram that suggested that men aren’t meant to be married. Tiny made it clear that she was NOT happy with his viewpoint, and fired back by insinuating that a REAL man knows how to treat his “queen.”

Then, T.I. was caught slapping another woman, Asia’h Epperson’s, butt in a wild video. There was tension between the two for a few weeks, but as summer went on, they were able to put the drama behind them. This is far from the first time there’s been a kink in this relationship — Tiny even filed for divorce in 2016 — but clearly they’re back on track for now!