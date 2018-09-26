Tiny Sending Not-So-Subtle Hint To Bernice Burgos & Any Other Thots Online — ‘Step Back From T.I.’

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris has often shared online pictures that show her love for hubby T.I. and now we’re learning that the messages that go along with them could have a secret meaning relating to Bernice Burgos!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, wants other ladies to stay away from her man T.I., 38, and that includes Bernice Burgos! The singer has often used social media to share loving pictures and messages as a tribute to her rapper husband and these posts, especially her most recent one, have also hinted to Bernice and other ladies that he is HER man. “Tiny is angry at Bernice Burgos and all the other thots online that try to slip into T.I.’s DMs and flirt with him daily,” a source close to Tiny has EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “So Tiny decided to do something about it on T.I.’s birthday and send a not-so-subtle reminder with a public proclamation of their commitment together. Tiny posted a pic and a strong message to ward off any loose women. She wanted to make it very clear to the thirsty models of the world to step back from T.I., because he has a woman and is well taken care of by ‘The One & Only Mrs. H’, Tiny.”

Tiny’s birthday post to T.I., which showed off a sexy video of her and T.I. in a pool, definitely included a caption that explained their intimate bond together. “New memories to go along with 18 yrs of old memories! You already know what’s up with me so I’ll #SayLess Happy 38th birthday to My personal Sex Symbol @troubleman31 Mr. Harris… MajorLove frm THE ONE & ONLY Mrs. H 🙏🏽👑💦🎂,” the caption read.

Tiny’s message shows that she’s not afraid to speak her mind of express her emotions whether they’re good or bad. The drama between her and Bernice over T.I. has been going on for a while but she hasn’t let her stop her love for her man. Despite the ups and downs of their marriage, Tiny and T.I. always seem to find their way back to each other in the times that matter most.

It’s good to see a couple like Tiny and T.I. put their troubles aside and make their love a priority whenever they can. Many of their fans praise their love and we can understand why. Instead of giving up when things get rough, they turn to what’s most important and we love them for it!