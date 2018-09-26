‘Big Brother’ Finale: Swaggy C & Bayleigh Are Engaged After Romantic Live Proposal

When you know, you know! Despite only being together for one month in the ‘Big Brother’ house, Swaggy C has proposed to Bayleigh on live TV and she accepted!

Big Brother is getting a better rep for couples falling in love and getting engaged than Bachelor in Paradise! While couples have met and fell in love on the show to later get engaged, Chris “Swaggy C” Williams decided that there was no time like the present to pop the question to Bayleigh Dayton in the BB finale reunion show. He got down on one knee and proposed to her on live TV on Sept. 26. Of course she was in total shock as they were only in the house together for 23 days. She put her hands over her mouth in disbelief before telling Swaggy YES she would marry him.

This came after host Julie Chen asked how it felt to see each other again after he was evicted on July 12. Swaggy said he’s spent a lot of time with her family before walking over to her and making the epic proposal. “I don’t really care about any girl in the world. I want you and only you. Will you marry me? Bayleigh? he asked in the most romantic way. She said yes, causing Julie to proclaim “We have an engagement!” Fans had watched their showmance play out on BB, but he actually put a ring on her. Baylee, 25, is a flight attendant based in Atlanta while Swaggy, 23, is a day trader in Bridgeport Connecticut so someone’s going to have to get a moving van.

It was a big night for Bayleigh in more ways than just the engagement. She had the deciding vote between the two finalists — we won’t spoil it here in case you have it DVR’ed but you can find out in our recap here. So with the 4-4 tie, she broke it and sent one person home with $500,000 while the runner up settled for a $50K prize

Fans on Twitter freaked out that the newly betrothed couple totally stole the winner’s big night.

Me looking at my boyfriend of 3 years after Swaggy proposed to Bayleigh after being with her physically for a month. #BB20 pic.twitter.com/qrscr010WW — Jess Edgar (@jessedgar_) September 27, 2018

Some fans had their doubts that these two could decide to get married so quickly. Swaggy was evicted in episode 8, going home on July 12 leaving 12 other players including Bayleigh in the house. “I’m already embarrassed for Swaggy and Bayleigh 23 days of knowing each other and a live proposal.😩😩😩 please prove us wrong!” one fan tweeted while another wrote “Find it hard to believe bayleigh and swaggy are real and not just for tv.” Some even hoped she’d turn him down. One person tweeted “Lowkey feel like Bayleigh wanted to turn that proposal down and say wtf are you doing?” while another added “okay now that i’ve calmed down am i the only one that thought bayleigh was gonna say no to swaggy bc um.”