‘Survivor: David Vs. Goliath’ Introduces The ‘Idol Nullifier’ In New Twist — WTF Does It Do?

It wouldn’t be a new season of ‘Survivor’ without some twists! Ahead of the premiere of ‘Survivor: David vs. Goliath,’ get familiar with the daunting ‘idol nullifier,’ which will be introduced this season!

Season 37 of Survivor premieres tonight, Sept. 26, and after so many years, the masterminds behind the show are still figuring out ways to keep things new and fresh. This time around, for Survivor: David vs. Goliath, it will be with the addition of an “idol nullifier.” The new item can be used to negate the power of a hidden immunity idol. Of course, there’s a catch, though — whoever has it can only play it BEFORE the votes are read, so they won’t know if whoever they use it against is definitely going to use the idol or not. The nullifier ONLY works if the person it’s played against uses the idol at that vote.

Here’s how Jeff Probst explained it to The Hollywood Reporter: “The situation would be — someone is at camp with an idol nullifier. They think you have an idol, or they know you have an idol, and they think you’re going to play it tonight. They’re trying to get you to play it. They have the nullifier. When they go up to vote, they have a decision to make. If they decide to play it, in private, where no one can see them, they’ll say: ‘I’m playing this idol nullifier against Josh playing his idol.’ They write your name down, and drop it in the urn. It comes time to read the votes, and you stand up and play your idol. You dance around, super proud and you bring it over to me. I’ll say, ‘This is a hidden immunity idol.’ Then, I’ll reach into the urn, ‘And this is an idol nullifier. Any votes cat against Josh WILL count.'”

If the nullifier is played, but the person who it’s used against doesn’t use their idol, it will be kept a secret from the other players that a nullifier was used. Jeff also added that the play of the nullifier is kept “anonymous,” so only the person who played it and whoever they told will know who it was. “We’re just looking to add other layers,” he explained.

Survivor: David Vs. Goliath premieres at 8:00 p.m. on CBS on Sept. 26. We can’t wait to see how this new twist plays into the game!