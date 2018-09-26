Shia LaBeouf & FKA Twigs: Is He Dating Her To Get Back At Rob Pattinson For Getting ‘Close’ To Mia Goth?

Shia LeBeouf and FKA Twigs are reportedly dating, but a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, that people close to FKA’s ex BF, Robert Pattinson, find the whole thing suspect.

Shia LeBeouf, 32, and FKA Twigs, 30, have been seen out and about in London recently, sparking rumors that they are dating. Shia recently split from wife, Mia Goth, 24, who he was married to for two years. However, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the relationship between Shia and FKA is a bit suspicious, and it has to do with both of their exes. Robert Pattinson, 32, dated FKA Twigs for more than two years before splitting in 2017 and starred in the 2018 film, High Life, with Mia, while she was married to Shia. Keeping up?

“Rob and Mia worked on a movie together last year and became very close, there were a lot of rumors going around about them being more than just friends. There was never any real proof that they hooked-up or anything like that, and they both firmly denied it, but the whole thing absolutely bothered Shia,” a source close to Robert revealed.

Now Shia is seemingly making a move on Rob’s ex, FKA, after they both starred in the film Honey Boy–which Shia wrote. Rob’s friends are calling foul and think this relationship is just too suspicious. “Those close to Rob find it suspect that Shia now going after Rob’s ex, a lot of people in Rob’s circle question whether he’s dating Twigs to try and get back at Rob,” the source said.

But R-Patz is remaining unfazed by the whole thing and a different source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, that he is anything but jealous. “It’s really not in Rob’s nature to get jealous. If FKA is with anyone he only hopes that she is happy. Whether it is Shia or anyone else he is OK with it because, in life and relationships, you have to move on.” Hopefully Shia and FKA are the real deal!