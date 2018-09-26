‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Sara Ramirez Wants To Return As Callie — ‘The Ball Is In ABC’s Court’

Could Sara Ramirez finally be returning to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, more than 2 years after leaving the series? According to her, ‘the ball is in ABC’s court’!

Grey’s Anatomy fans, rejoice! We may have lost both Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew in the Season 14 finale this past May, but that major hole in our hearts could soon be filled. Earlier today, Sara Ramirez took to social media to tell her fans that she’s more than open to returning to the long-running series after departing just two years prior, following a 10-year run in the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. “For the record @CBS has been nothing but gracious and generous to me. They are open to Callie coming back! The ball is in @ABCNetwork ‘s court. ✌🏽💜,” she tweeted on Sept. 26.

Sara is, of course, referring to the fact that she currently stars in Madam Secretary, a show that airs on CBS. Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes previously stated just a few weeks ago that they tried to get Sara to return to Grey’s Anatomy for the Season 14 finale, but, “CBS has a hold of her.” According to Sara, however, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

In fact, Sara’s tweet seems to be her way of calling ABC (and Shonda’s?) bluff. Either way, we’re just happy to hear that Sara wants to return to Grey’s. Especially considering it may end with Season 16, according to a recent interview with Ellen Pompeo. If you ask us, we couldn’t imagine the series signing off without a few returns from some of our favorite characters, including Callie Torres!

For the record @CBS has been nothing but gracious and generous to me. They are open to Callie coming back! The ball is in @ABCNetwork ‘s court. ✌🏽💜 — Sara Ramirez (@SaraRamirez) September 26, 2018