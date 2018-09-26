Rosie O’Donnell Guest Hosting On ‘The Talk’ — Is She Replacing Julie Chen?

This is not a drill! Rose O’Donnell is returning to daytime TV, guest hosting on her former ABC show ‘The View’s CBS rival ‘The Talk.’ We’ve got details on if she could be replacing recently departed Julie Chen.

There’s a sweet daytime gig wide open on The Talk with the departure of founder Julie Chen, 48. She left following sexual misconduct allegations that caused her husband Les Moonves, 68, to step down as CEO of the show’s network CBS. Former The View panelist Rosie O’Donnell has announced she’ll be guest hosting alongside the panel on the show this coming Friday, Sept. 28. This has led to intense speculation that it could be a test-run to see if the opinionated comedian would be a good fit for the show. Her star power as well as her The View fan base could definitely draw in viewers.

“Rosie is on a list of potential replacements for Julie but the actuality of her getting the job is still very far away. The show is looking at many people including Rosie but they are not interested making an instant change. They actually want to live in the mystery for a little while till they get the right person that would be best for all the panel,” a source close to Rosie tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“They don’t want to instantly peg Rosie in the spot and then have the other women not have the right chemistry with her and then make them have to find another replacement quicker then expected. They don’t want Julie’s replacement to be a revolving door so before everyone expects and accepts Rosie to take over Julie’s spot, there has to be time for it all to work out,” our insider continues.

this friday i will be guest hosting with the ladies of @TheTalkCBS – dont miss it !! ❤️♥️❤️ pic.twitter.com/TxfbydksqA — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 26, 2018

“Producers are looking far and wide and Rosie is a part of the process but no one is nearing signing the dotted line. Plenty of time still left until we see what happens. It’s all a work in progress that Rosie is interested in taking on, but there are so many pieces that have to fall into place before it’s any sort of reality,” our source adds.

The 56-year-old could be a perfect fit, as she’s opinionated the way that fellow panelist Sharon Osbourne is. The show loves to draw from personal experiences and family history of the program’s hosts. Rosie has a wealth of life experiences to draw on. There’s her former daytime talk show and stints on The View, as well her often turbulent family life and life changing heart attack. As an added bonus, don’t forget how she and President Donald Trump love to personally spar against each other. She could generate a whole lot of publicity for the show and use it as a platform, especially in such turbulent political times.