Rashida Jones Welcomes 1st Child With BF Ezra Koenig: Secretly Gave Birth ‘Months Ago’

Is it too late now to say congratulations? Rashida and her boyfriend reportedly became first-time parents earlier this year — surprise! We’ve got all the details on the couple’s shocking news.

Rashida Jones, 42, isn’t just a skilled actress — she’s a skilled secret-keeper, as well! How else would she and her boyfriend Ezra Keonig, 34, have kept everyone in the dark about their baby for so long? The couple, who have been dating since 2016, gave birth to their first child months ago, according to Us Weekly. While no details have been released about their child’s sex, age, or name, it’s exciting enough just to know that they’ve got a little one. We hope Rashida and Ezra are having the best time with their newborn.

TBH, we aren’t surprised in the slightest that Rashida would want to keep this exciting news on the down low. In fact, she and the lead singer of Vampire Weekend have never even confirmed their relationship in the first place! But their PDA doesn’t lie. The actress doesn’t post to social media very often — and doesn’t post about Ezra ever — but when she does, her pictures tend to be from the neck up. It makes sense that we wouldn’t have caught a glimpse of her baby bump all pregnancy long. Even when she showed up to the premiere of her latest movie, Quincy, earlier this month, she was wearing a very flowing dress.

Before her relationship with Ezra, Rashida was engaged to Mark Ronson. She has also been romantically linked to John Krasinski, Colin Jost and Jon Favreau in the past.The Parks and Rec alum has previously opened up about her decision not to get married, mentioning a couple of friends who had kids without tying the knot and were still super happy together.

It looks like she’s following in their footsteps! We’re so happy for Rashida and Ezra and their growing family.