Pete Davidson Reveals He Jerked Off To Ariana Grande Before He Met Her

Well, this was TMI! Pete Davidson didn’t hold back one sexual detail when talking about his sex life with Ariana Grande during a recent interview! While this is NSFW, it’s something you don’t want to miss…

Pete Davidson, 24, and Ariana Grande, 25, seem to have an… interesting … sex life, to say the least. The Saturday Night Live comedian held nothing back when he talked about their relationship during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show Monday, September 24. — Meaning, even the topic of masturbating wasn’t off limits. “I was jerking off to her before I met her,” he told host Howard Stern, 64. “Any time we’re intimate, I’m always apologizing and saying thank you. I swear to God. I’m like, ‘You’re awesome for doing this, thank you so much.’”

Davidson even went so far as admit what he forces himself to think about when trying to last longer during sex with Grande. “I was just thinking of my dad being burned alive,” he said about his father, a firefighter who died in 9/11. “That’s what I do. I just think of my dad seeing that fire coming right towards him.”

The SNL star went on to explain his disbelief that he is actually engaged to the “Sweetener” singer. — Something he’s previously mentioned during interviews. But, this time, he added some more detail. “Before we started dating, I scrolled through a list of really hot guys on the internet and I was like, ‘Are you sure?’” he joked (we think). “I was like ‘Here is all of One Direction. Are you sure?’ I scrolled through everybody.”

Davidson also explained why he’s not afraid to say exactly what’s on his mind, despite what others may think. “I hate everybody and I hate everything,” he admitted. “Standup’s really the only thing I care about. I can say whatever I want.”