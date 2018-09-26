Paulina Gretzky Slams Dustin Johnson Split Rumor: Supports Him After Cheating Allegations

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson are squashing break up rumors after being spotted in Paris together, amid his alleged cheating.

Paulina Gretzky, 29, and Dustin Johnson, 34, were spotted together in Paris on Sept. 26, seemingly confirming that they are indeed a couple, after a rocky few weeks. They were in town ahead of the Ryder Cup, where Dustin will compete–Paulina has joined him in years past, so it wouldn’t be a big deal if it weren’t for rumors of turmoil in their relationship.

Their couple status has been in question recently, as Paulina deleted all photos of Justin from her Instagram account on Sept. 10, which was a major red flag that there was trouble in paradise. At first, it was unclear what led Paulina to take such drastic action, but it was soon reported that Dustin had cheated on her with socialite, Yassie Safai, although he vehemently denied the accusation on Twitter. “Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family. Thank you for your love and support,” he tweeted on Sept. 11.

Following his tweet, Paulina broke her social media silence, taking to Instagram to post a video of herself in bed, listening to Dustin Lynch’s “I’d Be Jealous Too.” Fans were quick to point out the lyrics of the song which, include “I’d be jealous too, if she was with you,” and claimed Paulina was trying to send a message with the post.

While no official break up was ever confirmed, Paulina looked happy taking in the sights in Paris, this week, as friend, Jena Sims, who dates golfer, Brooks Koepka, posted a photo of them on a tour of the city on Sept. 24. Paulina and Dustin share two children, Tatum, 3 and River, 1 and have been engaged since 2013. Paulina has talked marriage in the past, but we’ll see if that will change with recent events. We certainly hope these two can work things out!