Noah Cyrus Was ‘Crying’ Over Lil Xan’s Hospitalization: His Cheetos Scare Was ‘Traumatic For Her’

Noah Cyrus was extremely worried when she found out her ex Lil Xan was hospitalized earlier this week. Here’s why the situation was ‘pretty traumatic for her.’

Lil Xan got his fans into a tizzy when he posted a photo of himself in the back of an ambulance on Sept. 24. It turned out that he was fine – he just ate one too many hot Cheetos – but the incident still scared his ex-girlfriend Noah Cyrus. “Noah was really, really upset when she found out Lil Xan was in the hospital,” a friend of her sister Miley Cyrus tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, adding that she was “crying” after she got the news.

While everything ended up being fine on Xan’s end, Cyrus, 18, didn’t have all the information at first which is what got her so worked up. “One of their mutual friends let her know but at first Noah didn’t get any of the details. She had no idea why he was in or how serious it was so it was pretty traumatic for her,” the insider explains.

The pair ended their relationship earlier this month after the rapper, 22, accused Cyrus of being unfaithful to him in a since-deleted Instagram post. But even though they ended on bad terms, the “Make Me (Cry)” singer isn’t immune to caring about her ex. “Even though things didn’t end well with Noah and Lil Xan, there’s still a part of her that cares about him and worries about him. That’s just the way Noah is,” our source says, adding that her sister is terrified that her feelings will convince her to give things with Xan another go. “She swears she’s never taking him back but her reaction to all of this has Miley worried that Noah might give Lil Xan a second chance. Miley’s very protective and doesn’t want to see Lil Xan hurt Noah anymore than he already has.”