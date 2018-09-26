‘Night School’ Review: Does Kevin Hart & Tiffany Haddish’s Comedy Get A Passing Grade?

Tiffany Haddish teams up with Kevin Hart for the very first time in ‘Night School,’ giving viewers a lesson in candor, confidence and comedy! But did their film hit the mark?

Tiffany Haddish, 38, punches Kevin Hart, 39, in the face and puts him in a headlock in their first movie together, and if the sound of that scene alone isn’t enough of a reason to see Night School, we don’t know what is! But we’ll rewind. In their upcoming movie, Kevin plays Teddy Walker, a newly engaged grill salesman who suddenly finds himself out of a job and decides to get his GED — without telling his fiancee. He thinks his S.O. (Megalyn Echikunwoke) is out of his league, so he keeps his night school sessions a secret, not to mention his new day job hocking fast food in a fluffy suit at Christian Chicken. But as he grows further from her, he grows closer to his six funny classmates and teacher.

From her very first scene stopped at a red light, Tiffany puts a wild spin on the stereotypical strict teacher role. Her opening lines are from a phone call about a “G string” and a “pastor,” and she bites back at her power-hungry boss with a bat (Taran Killam) every chance she gets. While she is patient and intentional with her students, she isn’t afraid to call any of them out when they aren’t putting in effort — Teddy included. Kevin’s character learns early on that he can’t take shortcuts to his degree, and the two develop a begrudging respect for each other. Carrie sees Teddy in a way his teachers never did before he dropped out of high school, and even diagnoses (and helps him tackle) his learning disorders.

But while their banter can always be depended on for a good laugh, it’s the ragtag group of classmates that really carries this funny flick. All headed back to school for different reasons, ranging from dental hygienist dreams to drug arrests, Teddy’s fellow students pack a ton of personality into every scene. Each character, whether it’s the miserable mom who just wants time away from her kids or the surprisingly sweet inmate Skyping in every night, comes across like the star of a Saturday Night Live skit. Their distinct humor makes for ridiculous back and forth every time they’re in the same room.

This comedy isn’t all about the laughs, though. Kevin and Tiffany’s movie tries to delve a little deeper, tackling Teddy’s confidence issues both in the classroom as well as at home with his fiancee. There are plenty of sweet sitcom moments, but Night School is at its best when it sticks to the jokes. That’s what audiences show up for, after all!

While this back-to-school flick isn’t the most memorable movie of either of the comedians’ careers, Night School is definitely silly enough to see! It hits theaters on Friday, Sept. 28.