Nicki Minaj’s Hair Makeover: Debuts Bright Yellow Locks In Milan — Love Or Loathe The Look?

Nicki Minaj is known for her dramatic hairstyles, and her new yellow do, that she debuted in Milan for Fashion Week, is straight fire. Do you love the rappers new look, below?

Nicki Minaj can seriously rock any look, and long yellow hair is no exception. She stepped out in Milan, looking absolutely fierce, for a Versace dinner on Sept. 21, and showed off a brand new hairstyle–Her waist-length, yellow locks were the perfect match for the colorful jumpsuit she was wearing. Earlier in the day, Nicki had her hair completely covered when she sat front row at the brand’s show, where she almost suffered a nip-slip, in a tight af black corset and patterned skirt. She switched it up for the dinner and threw on a jumpsuit and bandana for her second Versace look of the evening. “Keep this 😻 in @versace,” she captioned a Sept. 21, post.

Nicki often changes up her hair to match her outfit, and this is the the third hairstyle and color changed she’s had in Milan, alone. Just a few days earlier she had long pink hair, when she was spotted at the Diesel show, to promote her new collaboration with the brand. She also showed of a blond bob at the Fendi show on Sept. 20, and just a week earlier in NYC, Nicki rocked purple, red, and rainbow hair for different events. It should be noted that she is now in Brazil with long black hair. Are you keeping up?

Nicki also shared a photo of her and Donatella Versace, from the dinner, and she shouted out the designer for another fab show. “#QueenTingz I’m so proud of you @donatella_versace You’ve never missed a beat. So tiny, but so powerful,” she captioned the post. Cardi B was also in Milan for Fashion Week, but Nicki appeared to be unbothered by a potential run in. She’s probably too busy planning her fabulous lewks! We can’t wait to see what hairstyle Nicki will be rocking next!