Iggy Azalea Slams Nicki Minaj For Being ‘Hater’ — Says She Tried To Get Her Fired From $1M Super Bowl Ad

Who’s Nicki feuding with now? She and Iggy are butting heads over a seven-month-old commercial, according to a new report. We’ve got the details!

Cardi B, 25, isn’t the only rapper feuding with Nicki Minaj, 35! Iggy Azalea, 28, allegedly opened up to a fan about her Monsters headphones Super Bowl commercial and how Nicki tried fighting her for it with some shady behind-the-scenes methods, according to MTO News. “The whole NBC team called me and said they wanted to let me know she called and said not to work with me because I am a homophobe and they wanted to let me know NBC approves and supports me, but that she basically tried to get me kicked off,” the “Fancy” rapper said in screenshots of direct messages on Instagram.

This all went down after Iggy’s Twitter scandal, when she was bashed for old homophobic tweets that had resurfaced on social media. The fan responded to Iggy’s accusations with, “They couldn’t stop your bag,” which is in reference to Nicki’s beef with Cardi. After reports that Nicki tried to stop Future from working on the “Drip” single by threatening to take him off of her tour, Nicki’s fans took this and ran with it. The hashtag #NickiStoppedMyBag started trending on Twitter as her faithful followers started blaming all kinds of ridiculous things — like global warming and broken ice cream machines — on the “Chun Li” rapper to mock the claims that she was trying to stop Cardi from getting money behind the scenes.

This viral hashtag only got bigger when Nicki started retweeting the funniest ones right and left — and when this alleged beef with Iggy resurfaced. “My phone was on the charger all night but was dead when I woke up. @NICKIMINAJ stay blocking my blessings,” one fan wrote. Another added, “I wanted Chick Fil A on Sunday and they were closed. #NickiStoppedMyBag.”

Whether Nicki really tried to keep Iggy from a Super Bowl commercial or Cardi from a collab is impossible to tell, but she is definitely embracing the title anyway. In fact, after retweeting so many, she even reposted a pic to her Instagram story that mocked the feud. “Nicki Minaj seen with all the bags she has stopped,” the caption read, showing her in the backseat of a car surrounded by Chanel bags.