National Family Day: The Carters & 24 More Of Hollywood’s Hottest Parents With Their Kids

September 26 is National Family Day, so we decided to celebrate by rounding up photos of your favorite famous families! From David and Victoria Beckham to Jay-Z and Beyonce, there are plenty of hot celebrities who have cute kids together!

One of our favorite celeb moms is Reese Witherspoon! The Big Little Lies star has three kids, look-alike daughter Ava Phillippe, and son Deacon Phillippe, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, and son Tennessee James Toth, who she shares with husband Jim Toth.

What we love so much about this mom is how open she’s been about motherhood and how it’s changed how she views the world, her work and herself. In a Nov. 2013 interview with ELLE, Reese revealed that being a mom to her three children – and especially Ava – pushed her to feel more sure of herself. “Having kids made me clearer about who I was as a woman. I just wanted to exhibit good qualities for my daughter. I was a little competitive before I had kids – probably really competitive, to be honest. It really made me let go of that,” she told the magazine.

Reese also confessed that when she started realizing she “wasn’t seeing women as the stars of movies,” it was her daughter that influenced her decision to produce more female-led films and TV shows. “I’m seeing them as the guys’ girlfriends or so-and-so’s wife,” the actress said of the characters available to women at the time, adding, “I just thought ‘God, if I don’t start buckling down and start producing some movies, what’s my daughter going to see in the movies?'”

Long story short, Reese went on to form her own production company which eventually evolved into her and Seth Rodsky‘s media company, Hello Sunshine, a venture focused on telling female-driven stories on film, TV and digital platform. Some of the projects they’ve produced include Oscar nominated films Gone Girl and Wild, and HBO’s drama series Big Little Lies.

