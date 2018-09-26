Melania Trump Dragged On Twitter: Plans To Visit 4 African Countries After POTUS Called Them ‘Sh*tholes’

Melania Trump announced she’s visiting Ghana, Malawi and more on Sept. 26. The news angered Twitter users after POTUS blasted some African countries as ‘sh*holes’!

Even when Melania Trump, 48, makes plans of her own, she can’t escape the ghost of President Donald Trump’s words! America’s First Lady announced her first extended trip away from Trump at a reception for spouses of the world delegates attending the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 26. Melania’s trip, which will focus on child welfare as part of her “Be Best” initiative, will kick start on Oct. 1 and span Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt. But Melania’s itinerary infuriated many Twitter users. Recall that Trump once asked lawmakers “why do we want” immigrants from “shithole countries” — which included Haiti, El Salvador and other areas of Africa — coming to America, the Washington Post reported on Jan. 11. The next day, Trump tweeted that was “not the language used” by him, but admitted his words were “tough.”

“@FLOTUS going to Africa Trump just said it was the ‘most beautiful place in the world’ I THOUGHT IT WAS A ‘SHITHOLE,” one person tweeted after Melania’s announcement. Another user chimed in, “OMG @FLOTUS Melania is having a press conference shortly to announce that she’s going to be visiting AFRICA. AFRICA people, AFRICA!!! The Shithole as her husband called it.” And another user took digs at the time Melania wore a jacket that read “I really don’t care” on a trip to Texas to visit detained migrant children. The critic tweeted, “Will she be wearing her “Africa Is A Shithole Country” T shirt or jacket?”

There was no mention of POTUS’ “tough” language during today’s reception. Instead, Melania excitedly shared more details of her upcoming trip to Africa, which will be her first! “Whether it is education, drug addiction, hunger, online safety or bullying, poverty or disease, it is too often children who are hit first, and hardest, across the globe,” she said to the audience of spouses in New York. “Each of us hails from a country with its own unique challenges, but I know in my heart we are united by our commitment to raising the next generation to be happy, healthy and morally responsible adults.”

After her husband’s comments about “huts” and “shithole countries,” Melania Trump heads to Africa to try her hand at soft diplomacy https://t.co/7oaxrXgYvc — Emily Heil (@emilyaheil) September 26, 2018

@FLOTUS thank you for visiting your husband’s shithole countries. https://t.co/LqJpdQew34 — Archange I. Antoine (@ArchangeAntoine) September 26, 2018

Regardless of Trump’s hurtful words, we applaud Melania for embarking on this trip — all by herself! We believe in the cause the “Be Best” initiative fights for, and hope Melania will successfully tackle issues like opioid abuse abroad.