Meghan Markle Shuts Her Own Car Door & Fans Freak Over How ‘Humble’ She Is

A closing shutting of a car door has sent some of Britain’s loyal subjects into a frenzy, as Meghan Markle was celebrated for being so ‘humble’ after…shutting the door behind her. Really.

Just wait until royalists discover that Meghan Markle, 37, still brushes her teeth. They’re going to flip out. The Duchess of Sussex arrived at the Royal Academy of Arts in London on Sept. 25, her first solo outing since becoming a member of the British royal family. She was eager to see the “Oceana” art exhibit, according to People. After shaking hands with one of the evening’s hosts, she …casually closed the door behind her. This gesture turned some British citizens (and royal fans) on their heads.

“A princess who still takes the time to shut her car door. Well done Meghan!” Emily Andrews, royal correspondent for The Sun, tweeted. “no stuffy airs and graces with the Duchess,” @Scarfie1 tweeted. “Love her for it.” “I just love what she has done… she is still the humble Meghan Markle,” @BeeSureta tweeted, including the video of the incident that will be known as “The Royal closing of the car door.” “The GORGEOUS yet HUMBLE Duchess, HRH,” @idevgur tweeted.

Though, a lot of people thought that what Meghan did was no big deal, and didn’t really get what the fuss was about. “Just closed my Uber’s car door all by myself. I’ve never felt more royal,” William Hanson, etiquette and protocol coach for Daily Mail (who tsk-tsk’d at Meghan during his 2017 Bad Manners Awards) tweeted. He did clarify the misconception that what Meghan did was a major no-no. “This is not a protocol breach. Usually royalty and dignitaries have someone to open/close car doors for security reasons: nothing to do with ‘princess behaviour.’ Meghan clearly just shut the door out of force of habit.”

Oddly enough, there wasn’t so much “sturm und drang” when Meghan closed her own door when she arrived at Kensington palace to celebrate the launch of Together: Our Community Cookbook. After a man held the door open for her mother, Doria Ragland, and Meghan, Prince Harry’s better half closed the door behind her. Along with Meghan closing her own doors and showing off she can give a speech without any help, it seems Ms. Markle can handle herself just nicely. Though, does anyone else have Kendrick Lamar‘s “Humble” stuck in their head after this?