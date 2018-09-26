Mark Judge: 5 Things To Know About Brett Kavanaugh’s Friend & Alleged Accomplice

In the days since the shocking allegations of sexual misconduct against Brett Kavanaugh have been made, a number of other accomplices have been named, including Kavanaugh’s former classmate, Mark Judge. Here are five things you need to know about him.

Christine Blakey Ford, 51, a research psychologist, went public with her claims, accusing U.S. Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, of sexual assault, on Sept. 16. In the days that have followed, a number of Kavanaugh’s friends and accomplices have been named in connection with his abhorrent acts–one of which is, former classmate, Mark Judge. While he has not been called to testify, yet, here are five things you need to know about the conservative writer.

He’s known Kavanaugh for years. Judge and Kavanaugh went to the same high school together, Georgetown Preparatory School, a private all-boys Catholic school in North Bethesda, Maryland. They even graduated the same year (1983) and while neither of them have commented on their friendship, another of Kavanaugh’s accusers, Julie Swetnick, claimed they were “joined at the hip.”

He was in the room, during Christine Blakey Ford’s sexual assault. Christine claims that both Judge and Kavanaugh led her into a bedroom during a party Montgomery County in the early 1980s. She said that both men were “stumbling drunk,” at the time, and that Judge held her down and “fumbled with her clothes,” prior to Kavanaugh raping her. She also claimed that Judge laughed while the assault took place and turned up the music so that no one could hear her crying. Both men have denied these claims.

His views on sexual assault are questionable…to say the least. In his past writing, Judge claims that revealing clothes can lead to a woman being raped and that men need to be “the boss” with their wives. He also celebrated something he called, “uncontrollable male passion.” “There’s also that ambiguous middle ground, where the woman seems interested and indicates, whether verbally or not, that the man needs to prove himself to her. And if that man is any kind of man, he’ll allow himself the awesome power, the wonderful beauty, of uncontrollable male passion,” he wrote in a 2016 blog post.

He was also present for Julie Swetnick’s assault. Julie is the third woman to accuse Kavanaugh of sexual assault, and in her sworn deposition named Judge as a witness to her gang rape. “In approximately 1982, I became the victim of one of these ‘gang’ or ‘train’ rapes where Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh were present. Shortly after the incident, I shared what had transpired with at least two other people. During the incident, I was incapacitated without my consent and unable to fight off the boys raping me.”

He’s currently in hiding. After being named by Kavanaugh’s accusers, Judge fled Washington D.C. for a friend’s beach house in Delaware. His lawyer, Barbara “Biz” VanGelder, commented on the reason for his hiding. “He is being hounded. He is a recovering alcoholic and is under unbelievable stress,” she said. “He needed for his own health to get out of this toxic environment and take care of himself.”