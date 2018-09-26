Logan Paul Gets A Cyst Removed By Dr. Pimple Popper & Vlogs The Whole Thing — Gross Video

Okay, this is gross AF! Logan Paul goes to Dr. Pimple Popper to get a cyst removed from his back, and he recorded the entire thing! Chloe Bennet even got in on the action! WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO.

If you ever wanted to see Logan Paul, 23, get a back cyst popped, now’s your chance. The YouTuber posted a video on Sept. 21 of his visit to Dr. Pimple Popper, a.k.a. Dr. Sandra Lee. Logan’s girlfriend, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Chloe Bennet, 26, comes along for the ride, and Dr. Pimple Popper tells her that she can pop Logan’s back cyst. Chloe has never been more excited in her life. Chloe and Logan are what Dr. Pimple Popper likes to call “popaholics,” people who love watching pimples or cysts get popped.

The video gets up close and personal with Logan’s cyst removal. If you’re a bit squeamish, you might want to take a step back. Dr. Pimple Popper cuts open the cyst and allows Chloe to push the cyst out. It’s so gross. “This is so amazing,” Chloe says. Logan’s back has been numbed, so he doesn’t feel a thing.

Dr. Pimple Popper shows Logan the contents of his back cyst after it’s all over, and he can’t believe what he’s seeing. “That did not come out of my back,” he says. “What the f**k is that?” He is “flabbergasted.” Dr. Pimple Popper goes back in to scrape the rest of the contents of the cyst out of Logan’s back before stitching him up.

Chloe and Logan walk out of Dr. Pimple Popper’s office hand-in-hand. Logan says the feeling of getting the cyst removed was “absolute euphoria.” Chloe adds that popping Logan’s cyst was the “best day of my life.” Hey, to each their own! Dr. Pimple Popper also has her own show on TLC!