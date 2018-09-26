Lil Xan Blames Himself For Noah Cyrus Breakup After Hospitalization: ‘I F***ed Everything Up’

After Lil Xan accused Noah Cyrus of using him to get ‘poppin’ in the music industry’ and more, Lil Xan’s taking it all back. Now, he’s saying he goofed up! Watch the shocking interview from Sept. 26, here.

A Flamin’ Hot Cheetos-induced hospitalization must’ve cleared Lil Xan’s head. The 22-year-old rapper, real name Diego Leanos, admitted he’s the reason his relationship with Noah Cyrus, 18, fell apart on the Sept. 26 episode of Open Late with Peter Rosenberg. Yes, right after blasting her on Instagram with some heavy accusations! “Honestly, honest to God, I would say like most of the reason the breakup happened was because of me,” Xan revealed to Complex host Peter Rosenberg, which you can watch below. “It was my fault. We could have still been together, but I just feel like I f*cked everything up!”

“You know what I meant, and it also put me in a darker place because I was getting slammed left and right,” the rapper added. Talk about a 180. Right after the “Betrayed” rapper dumped Noah on Sept. 3, Xan said he “broke up with her ’cause she was all over some other dude,” then posted a picture of her posing with EDM producer DJ Ookay, whom she’s collaborated with. But Xan really took shots at the “Again” singer after posting a lengthy rant to his Instagram Story on Sept. 5. “I’m not saying she’s using me for more fame. I’m saying she’s using me to get more poppin’ in the music industry,” he told his Instagram fans. And that’s just the debrief. Xan took digs at the Cyrus family, suggested Columbia Records sent Noah his way, and called out Noah for “planning” their “Live or Die” music video drop!

So, why the lack of mercy? Xan’s blaming it on the drug comedown. He even took back his harsh words against Noah’s famous family, which includes Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus. “I have nothing but love for the Cyrus family,” Xan explained earlier to the Complex host. “Like I said, coming down from all the drugs and stuff, ya know, I was just everywhere and stuff. I have no bad blood between Noah or nothing like that or anything with the family. It’s a great family. They treated me very nicely.” Recall that the rapper got his name from his previous addiction to Xanax, which lasted for two years, he told Genius in a 2017 Verified episode. But he did not clarify which drugs he was referring to in today’s interview.

Xan even had something to say about the $12,000 bottle of tears Noah jokingly put up for sale following their breakup. Watch the rest of Xan’s interview with Peter above!