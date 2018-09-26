Lance Bass Reveals He & His Husband Are On 5th Egg Donor As They Desperately Try To Conceive Twins

Lance Bass and Michael Turchin are going to be amazing dads — once they find the right donor! The former NSYNC member opened up to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about their surrogacy journey.

Not long now! Lance Bass, 39, and his husband Michael Turchin, 31, desperately want to be dads, and they’re getting closer and closer to making that happen. They got married in 2014, started their surrogacy journey three years later, and are well on their way to their first baby. “We’re getting closer!” Lance told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY at the 13th annual Chirstmas in LA event hosted by Real Housewives of Dallas star LeeAnne Locken. “It’s been a longer process than what we thought which everyone warned us about, but right now we’re on our fifth egg donor, so everyone keeps dropping out for different reasons, but that’s what’s great about IVF! You get to weed out dangerous things so you get to have the healthiest kids, so right now we’re on donor number five and hopefully her genes will really match with our genes and we’ll have the healthiest baby ever.”

So when are they expecting their little ones? “Fingers crossed in the next couple of months we’ll be pregnant,” Lance said. How exciting is that? He even admitted that they know exactly what they want — although they’ll be happy with any healthy baby, of course! “In a perfect world we want to have twins, one mine, one his. You’re not guaranteed that will happen, but that’s what we’re going to go for,” he explained. The former NSYNC member and his husband aren’t as worried about the sex of their two babies.

But while he was open about all of this, he kept the names they’ve been brainstorming on the DL. “I don’t want to jinx it too much,” Lance said. And we don’t blame him! He and Michael will definitely come up with something cute for both of their babies.

We’re so excited for the happy couple! They’ll be joining along list of celebrities who have used surrogates from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka.