Kim Kardashian Dares Kanye West To Do The ‘Grey Sweatpants Challenge’ So She Can See His Penis

Kim Kardashian is reviving 2016’s ‘Grey Sweatpants Challenge,’ hinting that she wants to see hubby Kanye West’s penis. Fans are going wild over her sexy comment.

It was just another night of Kanye West just sitting in a chair in his grey sweatpants being a self-proclaimed genius when he decided to Instagram a pic of his leg. Just his left leg clad in sweats with a pair of Yeezy sneaks on and the caption “level” along with emojis for keeping it 100, a purple heart, a rocket ship and more. The Sept. 25 post was pretty boring until wife Kim Kardashian decided to get the party started with a sexy comment. She wrote “Grey sweatpants challenge? Lemme see” along with a laughing so hard she was crying emoji. That immediately had fans in stitches.

Fans went crazy for her comment. One IG’ed back at her “Lol!.. That’s right keep it fun and kinky!!” Another wrote “@kimkardashian i love y’all for keeping the love aliveeeee.” One fan added “@kimkardashian Whewww chile, uhuhhh you showing out now sisssssss” while another wrote “Miss West @kimkardashian going wild.”

The grey sweat pants challenge became all the rage in 2016, when #GreySweatPantsChallenge became a trending Twitter topic to get guys to show off their penises though the fabric of the pants. A ton of guys took to the challenge to show off holding their manhood through their sweats. Eventually it morphed into a joke where dudes were stuffing everything from fake pythons, guitars and even Christmas trees down their pants. But while we thought that meme was long past, leave it to Kim to bring it alive in 2018.

Hey, at least Kim is letting the world know that their still plenty of heat in their marriage. They’ve been through so many ups and downs, and Yeezy has spent so much time away from his family and in the recording studio throughout 2018. Ye recently announced plans to permanently move back home to Chicago and never leave! Maybe we’re getting a little taste of what a long distance relationship might look like between the two, because it’s pretty unlikely Kim would uproot with their three young kids and leave Calabasas.