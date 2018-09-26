Bernice Burgos Vs. Kim Kardashian: Who Rocked The Hot Pink Dress Better? See Sexy Pics

Kim Kardashian and Bernice Burgos are both known for making a sexy statement when it comes to fashion. They were seen rocking identical, pink, mini-dresses recently…but who wore the look better?

Kim Kardashian and Bernice Burgos have more than a few things in common– they are both gorgeous women, with insane bodies, and have similar tastes when it comes to fashion. They were seen wearing the same hot pink, mini-dress recently, and we can’t decide whose look we like better…they both killed it!

Kim wore the dress first, when she celebrated sister, Kylie Jenner‘s, 21st birthday on Aug. 10. She paired her look with pink, strappy sandals and wore her signature, long black hair, down. While there were tons of pics from that epic evening, Kim took to Instagram to share a pic of her own, and to shout out to her glam squad in the process. “Glam Squads Rule!” she captioned the Aug. 14, post.

Bernice also took to Instagram to share a photo of her in the dress on Sept. 22, during a night out. She paired the look with black heels and some serious diamond jewelry. While she looked jaw-dropping, it’s no secret that Bernice is a fan of Kim K. Back in January, she reposted a NSFW pic of the reality star giving her props. “Okay, Kim f**k up the gram?” she captioned that Jan. 29, post.

While the dresses looked identical, they were in fact made by different designers. Kim’s dress was custom made for her, by none other than her husband, Kanye West‘s, fashion line, Yeezy–so it’s no wonder the dress fit to perfection. Bernice’s dress was made by the more affordable, yet celeb-favorite brand, Fashionnova, which she tagged in her post. “Pretty in Pink💖 • dress : @fashionnova,” she wrote.

We think both women look amazing in these looks, and it takes some serious dedication to the gym to be able to pull them off. Both of them famously share the workout routines to social media, and it might be time to start taking some notes!