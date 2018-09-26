Khloé Kardashian ‘Believes’ Tristan Thompson Amid New Cheating Rumors

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are rebuilding their relationship after his alleged cheating, mere months ago. But with new sketchy allegations against Tristan, will Khloé continue to stand by her man?

Khloé Kardashian, 34, completely trusts baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, 27, after he was spotted leaving Hollywood’s Warwick night club on Sept. 19, with a pal and two women, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Even though Khloé was nowhere to be seen, the source revealed that she’s not worried at all. “Khloé thinks the rumors of Tristan being flirtatious and possibly even cheating with other women is absolutely ridiculous at this point. Khloé realizes Tristan has made mistakes in the past, but she has forgiven him and just wants to focus on the future and moving forward together,” a source close to Khloé said.

Khloé and Tristan were even spotted out together a fews day after he partied at the Warwick, and sister, Kourtney Kardashian, shared a sweet video of the couple, letting everyone know that her sister and her man were in a good place. In the video Tristan is seen singing to Khloé and they look seriously in love!

After all, the couple has worked hard to get to a good place, after Tristan’s rumored cheating came to light a mere days before Khloé gave birth to their daughter, True, 5-months. Tristan has put in work to prove to his baby mama that he can be trusted, Khloé made it clear that she’s going to be with Tristan for the long haul as they gear up to head back to Cleveland where he plays basketball for the Cavaliers. “Khloé loves Tristan with all her heart and is doing everything she can to make their relationship work. She believes every word he says, and is really looking forward to moving to Cleveland to stand by her man,” the source also said. We certainly hope Tristan can be trusted, we hate to see Khloé get hurt again.