Kendall Jenner Parties With Anwar Hadid At Paris Fashion Week: Romance Heating Up?

She may have snubbed New York Fashion Week, but Kendall Jenner is living her best life in Paris! We’ve got picture proof that Anwar Hadid is right there by her side!

Kendall Jenner, 22, is making her rounds at Paris Fashion Week, and her makeout buddy, Anwar Hadid, 19, is right there with her. The two partied it up together on Sept. 25, and while the discrete lovebirds kept their distance for a majority of the night, a photographer still managed to get one snap of them together! As they attended the Chrome Hearts fashion week party, Kendall and Anwar were seen living it up at the big bash! In the snapshot, Kendall can be seen taking a photo of what one can presume was the night’s DJ, Virgil Abloh, as Anwar stands close by her side. These two just can’t stay away from each other!

Following her split with Ben Simmons, Kendall was last seen getting cozy with Anwar on Sept. 5, when they hit up New York City hot spot, Cipriani. Throughout the night, Anwar and the model were spotted “furiously locking lips” according to Page Six. “Kendall was sitting with Anwar all night and made out with him for quite some time,” an eyewitness told the publication. “They didn’t give a damn who saw them.” The PDA sesh came three months after the two stars were first seen locking lips at a CFDA Awards after party in NYC, in June! Anwar may be the brother of Kendall’s close pals Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, but that hasn’t stopped Kendall from repeatedly smooching the fellow model!

One thing’s for sure – Kendall was looking flawless for her big night out in Paris. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star rocked a racy little black dress for the party, which was hosted by her friend Bella. The leather number, which featured sparkling gold ruffles all the way down the front, hugged Kendall’s every curve. She paired the strapless dress with sheer tights, but the look still left little to the imagination! Models Cindy Crawford, Georgia Fowler, and Sara Sampaio were also in attendance at the epic bash, which shaped up to be a truly star-studded event.

While Kendall and Anwar weren’t seen locking lips this time around, the pair have definitely been spending their fair share of time together. Will Kendall & her PDA buddy DTR their relationship anytime soon? Only time will tell!